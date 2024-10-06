First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert continues due to stormy weather

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A strong cold front continues to approach Western New York. This front will be a focal point for heavier showers and thunderstorms.

We anticipate these storms will be brief, lasting just through the early to mid evening, but there is the possibility that these storms will be strong to severe. The greatest potential threat for damage will be straight-line winds which could exceed 55 miles per hour. These storms will move east of Rochester by 8:00 to 9:00 PM tonight with the threat then coming to an end. As a result, News10NBC continues a Yellow Alert for this early Sunday evening. In addition, a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for communities west of Rochester until 11:00 p.m.

Sunday night, look for showers and thunderstorms through the early to mid evening. Then the chance of another light shower towards morning. The low temperature will be in the lower 50s. Monday could bring another shower for the morning, then becoming partly sunny for the afternoon.

It will be breezy and cooler with the high temperature within a few degrees of 60. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will continue to be unseasonably cool with changeable weather. Each day will bring a mix of clouds, sunshine, and spotty showers. The temperature will remain in the 50s during the day and will fall into the 40s at night.

Stay tuned to News10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.