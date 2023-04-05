First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert continues due to strong storms into the evening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Summer warmth and humidity made an appearance in Western New York today. Most area reaches the upper 70s. However, with the summer-like temperatures have also helped to produce strong thunderstorms.

Many reports today of frequent lightning, torrential rain, small hail, and gusty winds. The threat of potent thunderstorms will continue into the evening before a cold front sweeps across the Rochester area later tonight. That will effectively end the threat of severe weather. Then beyond tomorrow a ridge of high pressure moves in and brings much cooler and drier weather heading into the weekend.

Our First Alert Metereologist, Alex Bielfeld, was outside with this report:

Tonight, look for more showers and thunderstorms, at least before midnight. Any storms could produce frequent lightning, damaging winds and heavy rainfall. The low temperature by morning will be in the lower 50s.

Thursday any scattered showers east of Rochester will come to an end for the early morning. Skies will begin to brighten with breaks of sunshine later in the afternoon. It will be breezy and cooler with the high temperatures in the middle 50s.

Friday and Saturday should bring much more sunshine, but it will be rather cool for this time of the year with mercury remaining in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Stay tuned to News 10 NBC First Alert for updates on the forecast.

Currently, 1,372 customers are without power in Monroe county. For the most recent numbers, click here.