First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert continues for Memorial Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A strong low-pressure system will be cutting through the central Great Lakes, and this will have a significant impact on Western New York for the next 24 hours. The News10NBC First Alert meteorologists continue to track several lines of thunderstorms as they approach the Rochester area. We do not anticipate this will be an all-day rainfall, but unfortunately will likely have an impact on Memorial Day parades, outdoor gatherings, and remembrances. Some stronger storms will have the potential to produce torrential downpours, lightning, and possibly strong damaging winds. Any storms could also produce localized flooding. Latest data shows that widespread rain and storms for the morning may become more intermittent by the afternoon. Much of this stormy weather should begin to dissipate by Monday evening.

Sunday night, look for dry weather for the evening, then a few showers or a thundershower is possible after midnight. The best chance of rain tonight will be west of Rochester. The low temperature will be in the lower 60s. Memorial Day brings occasional showers and thunderstorms. Strong to severe storms are possible at any portion of the day. But again, these storms may become more intermittent and scattered by the afternoon. The high temperature will be in the upper 70s. Tuesday will bring partial sunshine with the chance of a shower or thundershower. There will be a gusty wind with temperature closer to 70 degrees. Wednesday will be breezy and much cooler with the temperature remaining in the low to middle 60s. Look for mostly cloudy skies and another shower is possible for mid-week.

Beyond Wednesday, there is likely going to be an extended period of dry, sunny weather that could last through next weekend.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert Weather for updates on the forecast.