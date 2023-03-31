First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert continues for Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. It seems like a never-ending succession of fast-moving storms tracking across the great lakes this season.

For Western New York it means rapid fire changes in the weather including – but limited to – strong gusty winds, dramatic changes in the temperature and a variety in the types of precipitation. The News10NBC Frist Alert meteorologists expect one storm for Saturday and another storm for the middle of next week.

Friday night, look for scattered light rain showers to redevelop and maybe some thunder with a downpour late tonight. The temperature will be rising through the 40s into the 50s overnight. Saturday will start with partial sunshine, but there is a Yellow Alert in effect for the day.

It will turn windy with gusts more than 50 miles per hour and the chance of a strong thunderstorm for the afternoon. It will not be widespread, but there is the potential for some isolated tree and power line damage. The high temperature will be in the middle 60s, but the temperature will fall during the afternoon. Saturday night it will be windy and sharply colder.

Rain showers will change to snow showers. Little to no accumulation is expected. The temperature will fall into the middle 20s by Sunday morning. Sunday will be less windy and mainly sunny, but it will be chilly with the high temperature only near 40 degrees. Stay tuned to News10NBC First Alert Weather for updates on the forecast.