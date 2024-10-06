First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert Day, strong evening storms anticipated

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Yellow Alert is in effect for Sunday, as a sharp cold front is expected to pack a quick punch across Western New York.

Mostly sunny skies will stick around for a majority of the day before storms make their way in after 4 p.m. Main threats include gusty winds and hail. A smaller threat does exist for a weak spin-up tornado, however, that threat is mainly geared towards areas west and south of Monroe County. If these storms are held off until 7-8 p.m., this will be after the sun goes down which may play in our favor in limiting the energy of these storms. Nonetheless, expect a few of these storms could turn severe and have your First Alert Weather app downloaded on your mobile device to receive updates on severe weather in the area.

Chilly temperatures will set in behind this front for the majority of the week with highs mainly staying in the 50s and 60s. Moisture will linger Monday and Tuesday, but we end out the week with sunshine and temperatures, once again, climbing into the lower 70s by the weekend.