First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert discontinued, but lake snow showers continue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Snow accumulation has only been in small amounts over the last few days. We anticipate this trend will continue into the start of the week as the very cold northerly flow will keep lake effect snow showers in the forecast for the next few days. In addition, dressing in layers will be needed for this entire week as below-normal temperatures will continue for at least the next six days. At times this week, the wind chill will be running into the single digits.

Sunday night look for occasional lake flurries and snow showers. Most spots will see just a dusting, but lakeside communities could see one to three inches of accumulation by morning. The low temperature will be near 20 degrees. Monday you can expect more lake flurries and snow showers, especially for the morning, with lakeside communities seeing another one to two inches. The temperature will be falling slowly through the lower 20s. This trend for “off and on” lake snow showers will likely continue through at least Wednesday and the temperature may not get above freezing until Sunday or Monday.

