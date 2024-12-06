First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert discontinued; Nuisance lake flakes continue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Yellow Alert from Thursday is over, as the majority of the lake effect has ended.

The main snow will tend to taper off for most by late Thursday night and become more focused west of Rochester with a single band. A minor accumulation is possible for parts of Orleans, Genesee, and Livingston counties, before that band also falls apart overnight. This will lead us into a chilly but quieter Friday, with a few snow showers possible, especially in the afternoon, but little additional accumulation.

Saturday will also feature a few more passing snow showers, but little additional accumulation is expected. Sunday should be dry with a mostly cloudy sky. We’ll look at a bit of a warm-up into early next week, with highs pushing into the mid and upper 40s and lower 50s by Monday and Tuesday, before dropping back again some with rain over to wet snow by mid-week. At this point, we don’t have any additional Alert Days in the forecast, with a somewhat quieter and milder pattern temporarily setting up.