First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert due to gusty thunderstorms

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The First Alert Weather team has issued a Yellow Alert for Sunday due to strong winds associated with thunderstorms moving through this afternoon. Areas north of the Thruway could see gusts up to 50 MPH, and south of the Thruway up to 55 MPH. Tree damage and isolated power outages are possible, and any loose outdoor items should be secured. Take caution if driving a tall vehicle.

A strong low pressure system is to blame for this weather, as it will usher in a cold front with thunderstorms ahead of it. There will still be times of moderate to heavy downpours in the noon-4pm timeslot. Due to a lack of strong instability in the atmosphere, these thunderstorms will be relatively weak as far as thunderstorms go, with only around one lightning strike expected every ten minutes. However, the winds associated with these storms is the main concern.

Storms will taper off from west to east later this afternoon, and after the cold front passes temperatures will drop into the 50s. Overnight they’ll drop further all the way into the low 30s, and with residual moisture there are chances for wet snow flurries, but only minor accumulations are expected at worst.

We’ll return to mild temperatures once more Tuesday and Wednesday, before yet another dip and a chance of rain and snow on Thursday.