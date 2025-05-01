Yellow Alert Weather: Possible severe storms Thursday afternoon and evening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Two days after severe and damaging storms barged through Western New York, we are once again under a Yellow Alert on Thursday.

As warmer air and moisture moves in from the southwest, the atmosphere will become more unstable and eventually storms will enter the area later in the afternoon and last past sunset. These storms are not expected to be as bad as the ones on Tuesday, but the risk for damaging wind gusts is still there. The threat for hail has decreased, but chances for small hail still exist, mainly southwest of Rochester. Storms will taper off as they move eastward due to loss of heating from the sun and cooling of the ground brought by the first storms’ downdrafts.

Before the storms, conditions will be mostly cloudy and mild. Inland highs will be in the mid 70s, and lakeshore temps will be 10-15 degrees cooler. There may be a light shower here and there through the mid morning. Unlike Tuesday, it will not be windy all day. Wind damage will come purely from the storms themselves.

Chances for showers with rumbles of thunder continue overnight, but nothing severe. Friday will be windy, a bit cooler, and feature rain with possible rumbles of thunder in the PM hours. Any storms we do get are not expected to be severe, but if it looks like conditions are changing, we will let you know.

Saturday and Sunday will be in the 50s, with showers on Saturday and possible showers on Sunday. In fact, we are tracking the potential for showers Sunday through Tuesday due to an unsettled weather pattern that will develop to our south. There is still uncertainty as to the extent and intensity of these showers, but know that the chances for rain have been increasing for those days. The good news is temperatures will be steadily rising over those days, so let’s hope the lousy weather stays south. We’ll continue to update you on the chances for rain over the next few days.

Stay tuned to News10 NBC for all your First Alert Weather updates.