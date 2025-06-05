First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert ends as storms move away

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A Yellow Alert is in effect for areas south of Rochester, including parts of Livingston, Ontario and Yates Counties into the evening as strong to severe storms pass through. Hail and torrential rain are the main weather impacts, but some gusty winds may also accompany the strongest storms. The severe threat diminishes by 6 or 7, with much quieter weather returning. Meanwhile, much of the immediate Rochester region is remaining storm-free.

The same boundary that was the focus for storms on Thursday will once again meander over us on Friday. This means we’ll see a few more scattered showers or isolated storms, but again, the main impacts will tend to focus south of Rochester. There doesn’t appear to be as much fuel for storms, so strong storms aren’t expected on Friday.

The weekend is trending better! Canal Days gets underway this weekend, and the weather looks like it’ll cooperate. The front should be far enough south to keep us dry and partly cloudy on Saturday, with a mix of clouds and sunshine on Sunday. Our next weather maker will approach by Sunday night and Monday, with our next round of showers and some storms.