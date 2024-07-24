First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert ends for Western New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We still have lots of humidity over Western New York, and with an approaching cold front, the two are combining for the potential of another shower or thundershower. However, the risk of severe weather continues to diminish, and, as a result, News10NBC has discontinued the Yellow Alert. But it is important to note that there still is the chance of a downpour before midnight. As the cold front passes over Rochester by late evening the humidity will diminish. Then beautiful weather returns for several days leading up to the weekend.

The details for Wednesday night show the chance of a passing shower or thundershower. The low temperature will be near 63 degrees. Thursday will bring partial sunshine and breezy. It will be noticeably cooler and drier with the high temperature in the upper 70s. Friday looks to be mostly sunny with very low humidity. The high temperature is near 80 degrees. Saturday you can expect more sunshine and a high temperature in the middle 80s.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast