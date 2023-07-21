First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert expires as storms exit to the east

Many saw a vivid lightning show Thursday night thanks to our stormy evening.

A line of strong to severe thunderstorms continues to move east and out of our area the rest of the overnight. As such, the Yellow Alert will be dropped.

Friday won’t be completely dry, but any severe threat should be east of Rochester and into central and eastern NYS. A few showers and thunderstorms are still possible, as our cold front finally moves through. It’ll be a little breezy on Friday as somewhat cooler and drier air blow in behind an area of low pressure.

High pressure slowly builds in this weekend, leading to a pleasant weekend. Saturday still has the slight chance for a pop-up shower, but overall we’ll see a clearing sky and mainly dry weather. Sunday looks great with a mostly sunny sky and seasonably warm air in the lower 80s.

True summer heat has been hard to come by so far this summer, but there are signs we will be flirting with 90 again by the middle to end of next week.