First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for areas of snow and wind with falling temps.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Yellow Alert Wednesday for increasing snow and wind during the morning with falling temperatures later in the day. After a lull in the wintry weather early this morning, conditions will begin to go downhill after 8AM. A strong cold front will cross the region with a burst of snow and wind. The snow may be heavy for a bit and cause roads to become slick. After the front crosses we will see much colder weather move in as temperatures drop into the 20s and any slush turns to ice. Local lake effect snow will develop into the afternoon with some accumulations through the day. No huge amounts expected with another one to three inches into the evening with blowing snow. Be prepared for changeable wintry weather and stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the snow and wind.