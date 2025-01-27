First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for damaging wind gusts

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Yellow Alert Monday for strong and damaging wind gusts this afternoon into tonight. Gusts from the west southwest 50 to 60 mph will arrive mid to late afternoon. Another round of potentially stronger winds over 60mph will arrive this evening as an arctic front crosses the region. The greatest threat for tree damage and power loss will be areas near and west of Rochester. This will be a developing event this afternoon and needs to be watched closely as any power loss will be problematic as very cold weather moves in overnight into tomorrow. When the arctic front moves through we may see some locally heavy squalls overnight with an inch or two of snow likely. Temps will drop into the teens by Tuesday morning. Most of Tuesday will be dry and cold. Some gusty winds Tuesday but not nearly as strong as the winds forecast today. Some snow is likely to move in Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning with a couple inches possible. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the high wind threat.