First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for dangerous cold later this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Enjoy the “mild” air while we have it, as winter will come roaring in, at least temporarily.

First, we’ll see some passing lake snow showers tonight, along with some partial clearing. No additional accumulation is expected, though a fresh dusting is possible under any snow shower. Wednesday will see a mix of sunshine and lake clouds, along with chilly air in the 20s, but a quiet and dry day.

Thursday also sees a few hours of beautiful sunshine, then clouds will begin to increase ahead of our Arctic front. This is set to plow through between 7 and 10 p.m., with a burst of snow, followed by temperatures plunging from the 30s into the single digits by Friday morning.

Winds will ramp up, and wind chills will drop to -10 to -20 throughout the course of Friday. This is the kind of cold that can be dangerous if you’re outside for a prolonged period of time with exposed skin. Also, remember to bring those pets in!

A Yellow Alert is now up for the bitter air on Friday. Saturday may start below zero, but winds will ease significantly, and we’ll moderate by later in the day. Still, Saturday will be a cold day.

We rebound in a big way by Sunday, with highs back above freezing. So, we’ll get a brief blast of winter in the form of bitter cold, but snow will still be somewhat lacking.