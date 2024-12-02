First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for local additional lake effect snow later Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After a little snow earlier Monday morning for parts of the region we will have a break for a good part of the day before local lake flakes move back in.

With some light accumulations likely for areas near Rt.104 and into Wayne County we will continue the Yellow Alert into Monday night as a heads up to be prepared for some wintry conditions. Accumulations look to be light with a dusting to an inch in Rochester and perhaps a bit closer to the lake and further to the west.

The best chance for a few inches will be east of Rochester into parts of Wayne County. The local lake flakes will continue off and on overnight into early Tuesday morning before ending. Another round of snow showers and lake flakes will arrive later Wednesday into Thursday.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on the lake effect as it tries to develop this afternoon into Monday night.