First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for local lake snow and gusty winds Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The First Alert Weather Team has scheduled a Yellow Alert for Thursday. This is for locally heavy lake-effect snow and gusty winds. Snow will begin to develop Wednesday night, and become organized through the overnight. The heaviest snow and biggest impacts will be felt in southern Genesee County and Wyoming County, but parts of the Finger Lakes will also see some lake snow from this Lake Erie band. The band may briefly clip Monroe County just before the Thursday morning commute, creating slick roads. In addition to the local snow, everybody will deal with some gusty winds and much colder air. Areas where the snow accumulates will also contend with blowing snow and reduced visibility.

Snow will break apart and weaken later Thursday afternoon, with sunshine for most of the immediate Rochester area. We’ll end the week on a quiet, but cold note with sunshine and 20s on Friday after starting in the teens. The weekend also starts nicely, with sunshine on Saturday, but a few showers will try to sneak back in by Sunday.

