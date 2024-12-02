First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for Monday night as local lake effect snow moves in

ROCHESTER, N.Y.- Mostly cloudy skies for Monday with a few flurries in the afternoon but we still need to watch for some local lake effect snow to develop as we head into your Monday night. Yellow Alert will remain in place as a heads up to be aware some slick spots are possible with local snows.

Amounts will be on the light side with most of us a dusting to an inch into Tuesday morning. Closer to the lake an inch or two is possible with a bit more in Wayne County. While we do not anticipate any widespread issues some snow-covered roads are likely Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Weather will improve on Tuesday with a cold breeze. The next system will arrive later Wednesday with some snow and wind into Thursday morning. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on developing lake effect into Monday night.

