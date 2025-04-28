First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for potential for severe storms Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A Yellow Alert is up for Tuesday afternoon and evening for the potential for several rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms. The first round is expected during the mid afternoon hours, with the second racing through just after sunset. Either round of storms has the potential to produce damaging straight line winds, hail and an isolated tornado. The tornado threat is low, but not zero. Now is a good time to download the First Alert Weather app if you don’t already have it, for constant updates on timing and impacts.

Ahead of any storms, we’ll feel temperatures warming into the upper 70s and lower 80s, with dry weather through at least lunch time. The wind will become breezy, with some gusts pushing 30-35 mph. The greatest threat of severe weather will likely be from Rochester east into the Finger Lakes. A cooler lake breeze from Lake Erie will help to stabilize the atmosphere a bit more west of Rochester.

We’ll quiet things down considerably Tuesday night, with a clearing sky and much cooler air blowing back in. This will set us up for a calm but cool Wednesday with a mostly sunny sky. Our next round of rain will arrive late Thursday and into Friday, but at this point, we don’t anticipate severe weather, though a few storms are possible Friday.