First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for potential thunderstorms

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Lots of humidity over Western New York, and with an approaching cold front, the two are combining for the potential of a strong thunderstorm into the early evening. As a result, News 10NBC has issued a yellow alert. However, we expect this threat will not last very long. As the cold front will pass over Rochester by the middle of the evening, most of the storms will end. Then some beautiful weather returns for several days leading up to the weekend.

This evening there is a chance of showers and possibly a strong thunderstorm. Any storms may contain heavy downpours, gusty winds, torrential rain, and occasional lightning. Then the storms end, with falling humidity overnight. The low temperature will be near 63 degrees. Thursday will bring partial sunshine. It will be breezy, cooler, and drier. The high temperature will be in the upper 70s. Friday looks to be mostly sunny with very low humidity. The high temperature will be 80 degrees. Saturday you can expect more sunshine and a high temperature in the middle 80s.

