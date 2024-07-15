First Alert Weather: Severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of our area

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There are severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of our area in Monroe, Livingston, Genesee, and Wyoming counties.

A line of strong and severe storms blows through our area. The main severe threat from these storms will be damaging straight-line winds and frequent lightning. Locally heavy rain will occur within these storms, along with small hail, but storms should move quickly enough to keep any threat of flooding fairly low. The storm threat will last into the Finger Lakes region through about 7 p.m., then move east and out of our area, with a much quieter rest of the evening and overnight.

