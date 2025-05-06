First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for slow moving storms & possible flooding

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A Yellow Alert is up through Tuesday night for the potential for slow moving thunderstorms to produce localized flooding and flash flooding. Strong to severe thunderstorms in southern NYS moving northward will tend to weaken, but will be producing locally heavy rain. These will be slow moving storms and training thunderstorms, which means they will tend to develop over the same areas. The greatest risk for flooding will likely be south and east of Rochester, focusing on the Finger Lakes region. This doesn’t mean the immediate Rochester area won’t see heavy rain. That potential still exists, but the biggest impacts and the most rain should focus south and east. Flash flooding can occur very quickly. If you come across a flooded roadway, do not try to drive through it. Find a way around it. A few storms may also produce gusty winds. Stay with News10NBC and the First Alert Weather team on air and online for the most up to date information.

The steadiest rain will end early Wednesday morning, and we’ll see improvement as far as a drying trend is concerned. We’ll keep the clouds around through the day, but we should dry out. Once the low moves east, we’ll see a drying trend, but also a cooling trend, as temperatures fall back into the 50s for Thursday and Friday. The low will be close enough on Friday to keep some rain around in the Finger Lakes, but at this point, the Rochester area should be mainly dry for the opening day of the Lilac Festival.

Mother’s Day weekend is looking good, with dry weather, milder air and sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the 60s over the weekend will begin to climb through the 70s with plenty of dry time next week.