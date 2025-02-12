First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for some snow and ice during the evening commute

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After a quiet start to the day some snow will begin to arrive after 4PM. Yellow Alert for snow and sleet for the evening commute. The amounts will be manageable, but the timing will make travel tricky for a few hours heading into the evening. Plan on a slushy coating to an inch or two north and west of Rochester. Snow will change to sleet and ice for a few hours tonight and then to plain rain after midnight as temps climb to near 40 degrees Thursday morning.

Thursday will start mild with some rain and then a cold front arrives with strong winds and falling temps in the afternoon. Some lake effect snow showers develop Thursday night into Friday morning with some local accumulations, mainly in Wayne County. Cold weather Friday night with a few flurries for Valentine’s Day.

Looking ahead to the weekend some stormy weather will move back in. A long duration winter weather event is taking shape for Saturday and Sunday. Look for alerts to be issued for potential significant snow and ice. Questions remain on the track and strength of a couple areas of low pressure. Small shifts to the east or west will make a big difference on how much snow we end up with. Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on the snow tonight and the weekend storm.