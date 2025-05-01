First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for stormy weather tonight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A Yellow Alert is posted for Thursday night as several rounds of storms move through. Most storms should remain below severe criteria, but a few stronger storms are likely with gusty winds and some hail. These storms should pass through by midnight, with quieter weather to follow. Stay with the First Alert Weather Team on air and online for the latest updates, and download the First Alert Weather app.

Any storms fade after midnight, and we’ll be left with a mild and muggy night with a few occasional showers. Some showers will linger into Friday, with the chance for a few isolated thunderstorms, mainly south of Rochester in the Finger Lakes into the afternoon.

Our weather turns more unsettled and cooler into the weekend, with some showers both weekend days, and highs falling back into the 50s. Next week will also be unsettled to start, with off and on rain showers and some periods of rain through Monday and Tuesday, before drying out more toward the middle of next week. Overall temperatures will be average to above average through much of next week.