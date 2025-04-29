First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for strong to severe storm threat Tuesday afternoon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After a beautiful start to the day with windy and warm weather into the lunch hour, be ready this afternoon as storms begin to arrive. Temps will soar today into the low 80s with some gusts over 30mph.

A Yellow Alert Tuesday for local severe weather. Storms will increase during the mid to late afternoon hours with a few rounds of thunder likely into the early evening before clearing tonight. At this time, it looks like the best chance for severe weather will be in the Finger Lakes region, with a lesser threat in metro Rochester and points west.

Storms that get cranking today may bring damaging wind gusts with tree damage and power outages. Hail is a concern in some storms today as well. And of course, the thing everyone talks about, tornadoes, will also be possible. The threat for a tornado is small but not zero. Conditions will favor the more severe storms east and south of Rochester. This will be a developing weather story during the afternoon so watch News10NBC for updates and if outdoors you can access the latest weather radar, watches and warnings, with the News10NBC First Alert Weather App.