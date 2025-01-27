First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for strong winds Monday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A Yellow Alert remains up into early Tuesday morning for strong to potentially damaging wind gusts ahead of an Arctic front. Winds are expected to pick up even more late Monday night, with some gusts approaching 60-65 mph west of Rochester toward Buffalo, near 60mph in and around Rochester, and 45-55 mph in the Finger Lakes. Some of these strongest winds may be capable of producing some damage to trees and limbs, leading to some power outages. A burst of snow will arrive with an Arctic from between midnight and 4AM Tuesday, which could lead to some brief whiteout conditions. In all, expect less than 1″ of snow accumulation by Tuesday morning.

Winds will ease rapidly by sunrise Tuesday, and the Yellow Alert will likely be dropped, but it’ll remain somewhat breezy, and snow chances will pick up again late in the day as a clipper moves our way. This clipper will bring a few inches of new snow by Wednesday morning, followed by some gusty wind once again, and perhaps some late snow squalls. We’ll pay close attention to the timing of any snow, and potential impacts on the roads. Beyond this, we see plenty of ups and downs in the temperature department, with a few days climbing above freezing, followed by plunging temperatures, and a few changes for additional accumulating snow.