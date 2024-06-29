First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for wet weather with severe storm potential

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Saturday is a Yellow Alert weather day as plenty of rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast.

Rain will stick around through Saturday afternoon, and it will be heavy at times. Not only that, but thunderstorms popping up late Saturday morning and Saturday afternoon will have the chance to be on the stronger side of things with gusty winds. The wet weather on Saturday will stick around through most of the day, but we will likely end the day with a little sun as clouds break late.

The heaviest of the rain will be from the mid-morning hours to the early afternoon on Saturday. Outdoor plans on Saturday will be very hard to come by with rain falling through the evening hours. Saturday will feature a high temperature in the upper 70s along with breezy conditions from the south. Things will begin to clear Saturday night but even then, an isolated shower will remain possible into Sunday morning.

Sunday will feature much more comfortable and drier weather. A few showers will be possible Sunday morning and Sunday afternoon, b8ut most of the day will feature partly cloudy and breezy conditions. Wind gusts on Sunday could exceed 35mph at times and those winds will usher in much more comfortable weather with dew points crashing into the 50s and afternoon temperatures in the mid 70s.