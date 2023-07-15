First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert: Heavy rain and flash flooding possible Saturday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Waking up to a pleasant start this Saturday morning with partly cloudy skies and temperature sin the low 60s.

The First Alert Weather team does have a Yellow Alert for Saturday, but this is mainly for overnight as heavy rain and flash flooding will be possible. Most of Saturday will be nice.

Through Saturday morning, we will see a mixture of sun and clouds as temperatures warm up quickly into the 80s. The afternoon looks mainly dry, but there will be the chance for a passing shower or storm. The best chance for a stray shower or storm will pop up after 2 p.m. Shower and storm chances continue into Saturday evening before a better chance for rain arrives Saturday night.

Early Saturday night looks dry, but heavy rain will likely arrive near midnight. Rain will be heavy at times late Saturday night before transitioning over to lingering showers by daybreak Sunday. Rainfall rates tonight could exceed one inch per hour which will build the threat for flash flooding along creeks and streams. Not everyone will see heavy rain, but localized locations could see rainfall amounts over 1.5 inches by Sunday morning.

Rain will then transition to drier weather Sunday morning before another afternoon storm pops up. Also for Sunday, we will be tracking hazy conditions overhead as wildfire smoke returns to the region. As of now, no affects to air quality are expected but we will keep you updated.