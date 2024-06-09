First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert into early Sunday evening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The probability of a severe storm is very small for Western New York, but occasional downpours and lightning are likely for the next few hours. In addition, these downpours may produce significant ponding on roadways with localized flooding possible. No widespread flooding is expected, but News 10NBC First Alert meteorologists will continue to monitor conditions. As a result, we have a yellow alert posted for a short period due to these storms. We expect the storms will move south and east for this early Sunday evening. We anticipate that the Yellow Alert will be discontinued by approximately 8 p.m. Sunday.

A cold front will be crossing the area Sunday night and this will bring some very cool weather for Monday. The temperature will be some 10 to 15 degrees below normal with readings only in the 50s and lower 60s. The last time we had a day this cool was four weeks ago on May 12. Look for mainly cloudy skies for Monday with just the chance of a few sprinkles or a spotty light shower. Then the weather gets better. Tuesday will feature a mix of clouds and sun with the temperature in the upper 60s. You can expect more sunshine and warmer weather on Wednesday. The mercury will then rise in the middle 70s.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.