First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert into Wednesday morning for frigid wind chills

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A Yellow Alert remains up through Wednesday morning for bitterly cold air and dangerous wind chills for a few hours early Wednesday. The deep freeze that has gripped our region will produce one more frigid night with air temperatures around zero, and below zero away from Lake Ontario. Those cold temperatures and a breeze will drop wind chill readings to -10 to -20 Wednesday morning. Make sure kids waiting for the bus or walking to school are bundled up and have gloves, scarves, and hats to cover exposed skin. If you need to be outside for work or an extended period, dress in layers and try to take breaks to get inside and warm up. The good news is that the most impressive cold will ease by midday Wednesday, with air temperatures climbing into the lower teens for the rest of the day.

Temperatures will rise into the 20s for highs to end the work week and kick off the weekend, with temperatures flirting with 30 degrees by early next week. That being said, we may see another little punch of chillier air by the end of next week.

As far as snowfall is concerned, we’ll see some Lake Erie flakes Tuesday night, with little to no accumulation in and around Rochester, with a few inches of fluff for Orleans and Genesee Counties. That will move away and allow the sky to clear by Wednesday morning. That means we’ll see some more nice sunshine, at least to start the day. Clouds will thicken up ahead of our next weak system, which will bring some snow showers back to the area for Thursday, then some clearing again on Friday.