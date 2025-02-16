First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert is extended through Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The area-wide snow and ice experienced by all of Western New York this weekend is now in the process of transitioning to localized lake-effect snow squalls. There will be new snowfall amounts in the range of one to three inches for most viewers with lakeside communities measuring amounts closer to three to five inches and even greater amounts over eastern Wayne County. Remember, that visibility can change rapidly in any bands of lake snow, and you should plan on extra time when traveling.

In addition, harsh mid-winter conditions are expected for at least the next 48 hours. This is due to a combination of strong winds gusting near 45 miles per hour at times which will produce extensive blowing and drifting snow in the open areas. These winds could produce some isolated power outages. This is all coupled with bitterly cold temperatures that will produce a wind chill factor falling to below zero at times. As a result, the News10NBC First Alert meteorologists have extended the Yellow Alert through Monday.

Significant improvement will not begin to happen until Wednesday when the winds will diminish and more seasonable, reasonable temperatures will not arrive until next weekend.

Stay tuned to News10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.