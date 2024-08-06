First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert is over; A few storms linger

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Our severe threat is winding down for the evening. We still expect a few more showers or thunderstorms, but the severe threat is much lower than earlier Monday. A few storms may produce some gusty winds and locally heavy rain, but most storms will be garden-variety. Showers will fade overnight as a cold front drops through the area.

Tuesday will see some wet weather, but nothing severe. Expect scattered showers and some light rain, especially into the afternoon hours. After that, we’ll begin to feel some relief from the humidity, as dew points will drop to more comfortable levels by Wednesday and Thursday.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Debby will slowly work up the coast this week, and bring us some showers and pockets of rain by Friday and into early Saturday. That forecast is still somewhat up in the air, depending on how Debby behaves and tracks over the next few days.