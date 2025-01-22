First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert is over, and so is the worst of the cold

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Yellow Alert is over, as the worst of the cold air is behind us.

We dropped below zero for the first time in nearly two years at the Rochester Airport, and a slight breeze made it feel more like -15° to -20° for a few hours this morning. While it is still cold, the deepest chill is gone, and so are the cold weather advisories. We’ll feel temperatures hover in the teens for the rest of Wednesday, and climb back into the 20s on Thursday.

A weak disturbance passing by on Thursday will bring a few scattered snow showers and flurries, but little to nothing in the way of accumulation. This will draw down some slightly chillier air again for Friday and to start the weekend, but we don’t have any major chill or dangerous cold in the next few days.