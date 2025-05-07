First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert is over as heavy rain and flood threat has ended

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Impressive rain totals from one to three inches near and to the east of Rochester into Wayne and Ontario Counties. Thankfully no reports of any flooding. Since the heavy rain and flood threat has ended our Yellow Alert is over. The rest of Tuesday will bring sun and clouds with a few showers but overall, much drier weather into tonight. Some showers will occasionally pass thru but amounts will be light. Cooler weather into Thursday and Friday with a passing shower. Much nicer weather moves in this weekend.

Looking ahead to Saturday and Sunday some sunshine and temperatures in the 60s will bring lovely conditions for the start of the Lilac Festival and Mother’s Day on Sunday. Early next week temps are likely to soar well into the 70s. Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on the big warm-up headed our way.