First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert is over, as snow winds down

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — News10NBC’s Yellow Alert from Thursday is over, as most of the lake effect is slowly winding down.

The band off of Lake Erie lifted north into Monroe County, and hung on a little longer Thursday morning, producing several inches of fluff for many spots south of the city. Most areas north of the city saw very little, but certainly felt the chill and dealt with the wind! The weather quiets down Thursday night as the lake snow slowly weakens and subsides. Any leftover snow showers and flurries for Livingston county should amount to very little additional accumulation.

The sky will clear, which will lead to a cold night in the teens, and a brisk wind making it feel more like the single digits. Friday will be a very pretty day, but another cold day with highs in the 20s, although less wind.

The weekend starts off beautifully, with sunshine and temperatures approaching the freezing point, after starting in the low teens. We’ll end the weekend with more clouds and a few showers developing later on Sunday. Overall, the first half of next week will be milder with highs in the 40s and a few periods of rain showers. But, we’re expecting another chilly blast of air by the end of the week, which could bring a few more snow showers, but no big storms on the horizon at this point.