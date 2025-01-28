First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert is over; Break on Tuesday afternoon before snow returns

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The snow on Tuesday morning has cleared the region. There will be some sunshine for a bit before clouds move back in during the afternoon.

A breezy and cold day ahead with temperatures in the low 20s and the feel-like wind chill in the single digits. Snow will begin to move back into the region later on Tuesday afternoon toward the evening around 6 or 7 p.m. A few hours of steady snow this evening with an inch or two likely.

The steady snow will exit quickly and transition to local lake-effect snow at times on Wednesday with a couple more inches for some during the day. Be prepared for wintry conditions at times tonight and tomorrow but no major impacts are expected.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for further updates on the snow Tuesday night and lake flakes Wednesday.