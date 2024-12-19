First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert issued for Friday, snow may impact the evening commute

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Yellow Alert is posted for Friday, focusing in on the Rochester region during the Friday evening commute, for a period of widespread and lake enhanced snow.

A fast moving clipper cutting across the Great Lakes will bring some light snow to western New York by Friday morning. The morning commute will have some light flakes flying, but impact should be minor on the roads. The snow will continue through the day, with the intensity picking up a bit more by afternoon and evening. The main concern is band of lake snow lingering over Lake Ontario during the day will drop south right around the evening commute, bringing a boost in the snowfall intensity when more people are out on the roads. Roads may be slick and travel slow, so just be prepared. Overall, snowfall amounts will be fairly minor, with a general one to three inches during the day, and another one to two inches Friday night.

Temperatures will fall, and fluffy lake effect will continue into Saturday morning, but moisture will begin to diminish, meaning most will see an inch or less on Saturday. The bigger story this weekend will be the cold air, with high temperatures in the lower 20s on Saturday, and teens on Sunday. with a slight breeze, the wind chill will be closer to zero at times.

We may get another dusting of snow on Christmas Eve, freshening up our white on the ground right before Christmas.