First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert issued for Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A fast-moving system will arrive on Monday and is likely to bring a concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms. Arrival time should be near 11:00 a.m. with the potential for storms off and on into the afternoon.

The greatest threat from any storms will be for strong gusty winds and small hail with the highest likelihood for severe weather being south of Rochester. As a result, News10NBC First Alert weather has issued a yellow alert for Monday. Our meteorologists expect most of the “rough and tumble” weather will end by Monday evening. The remainder of the week looks to be pleasant with unseasonably warm temperatures arriving for the second half of the week.

Sunday night, look for partly cloudy skies with the chance of a shower towards morning. The low temperature near 52 degrees and then the temperature may begin to rise later Sunday night. Monday morning will start off dry, by showers and storms are likely to arrive by late morning. These showers and thunderstorms will be off an on for the afternoon. The high temperature will be near 70 degrees.

The remainder of the week will be very pleasant with plenty of sunshine for the next six to seven days. As the week progresses, the temperature will warm from the 70s into the middle 80s.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.