First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert issued for Sunday, tracking severe weather

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Waking up on this Saturday to another warm and humid morning. The humid conditions will once again stay around for Saturday and so will the warmth.

Saturday will feature highs in the mid 80s, not as hot as this week but still feeling like summer. We will bounce around between overcast and mostly sunny skies on Saturday with the greatest chance for sunshine during the afternoon.

An isolate shower will be possible Saturday morning and Saturday evening, but most of the day will be dry. A better opportunity for showers and storms will be on Sunday as a cold front slowly rolls through. With that, severe weather will be possible Sunday afternoon. Because of the threat of severe weather, and Jazz Festival continuing, the First Alert Weather team will issue a Yellow Alert for Sunday. Sunday morning will be overcast before some sun breaks through by the middle of the day. An isolated shower is possible Sunday morning, but no severe weather is expected. A line of showers and storms will develop into the early afternoon hours on Sunday with gusty winds and locally heavy rain before another dry period returns for the middle of the afternoon.

For the remainder of the day on Sunday, isolated showers and storms will pop up through Sunday evening with the severe chance continuing through until the sun sets. The greatest threat on Sunday will be for gusty winds and locally heavy rain, but a stray storm may try to rotate, and some small hail will be possible. Behind Sunday’s cold front will be more refreshing air that arrives on Monday.