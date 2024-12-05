First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert: Lake snow and gusty wind

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A Yellow Alert remains up through late Thursday for additional lake-effect snow and gusty winds. Additional snowfall will be manageable, only on the order of another few inches for most of the area through midnight. Gusty winds will tend to blow the drier snow around, creating lower visibility in some spots. As is typical with lake effect snow, just be prepared for changing conditions on the roads. Some roads will become slick and a little slushy.

The snow will tend to taper off for most by late Thursday night and become more focused west of Rochester with a single band. A few additional inches of snow are possible for parts of Orleans, Genesee, and Livingston counties before that band also falls apart overnight. This will lead to a chilly but quieter Friday, with a few snow showers possible, especially in the afternoon, but little additional accumulation.

Saturday will also feature a few more passing snow showers, but little additional accumulation is expected. Sunday should be dry with a mostly cloudy sky. We’ll look at a bit of a warm-up into early next week, with highs pushing into the mid and upper 40s and lower 50s by Monday and Tuesday, before dropping back again some with rain over to wet snow by mid-week. At this point, we don’t have any additional Alert Days in the forecast, with a somewhat quieter and milder pattern temporarily setting up.