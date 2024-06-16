First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert posted for long-duration heat wave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The beautiful weather we had this weekend will end for Western New York. A big ridge of high pressure will be anchored off the east coast which is the perfect recipe for oppressive weather during this time of the year.

It will be the combination of much hotter temperatures and increasing amounts of humidity that will make for difficult conditions for any outside activities this week. There is the potential for record-high temperatures over the next four days and this has the potential to be the hottest weather since 2020 for the Rochester area. As a result, News 10NBC will continue a yellow alert for at least Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. But the heat will already begin to arrive on Monday. Remember, there are some simple tips to deal with this stifling weather. Drink lots of water, avoid sunshine, try to stay in the air conditioning as often as possible, never leave children or animals in your car, and check on older adults as they are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses.

Sunday night look for clear skies at times. The low temperature will be in the middle 60s. Monday will be mostly sunny with just a slight chance of an isolated thundershower. The high temperature will be near 92 degrees. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be hazy, hot, and humid. Again, just the slight chance of a thundershower. The temperature for all three days will be in the low to mid-90s with the potential for record high temperatures. The heat index (a combination of temperature and humidity) will be at or over 100 degrees at times. Any significant relief will likely not arrive until next weekend.

Stay tuned to News 10 NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.