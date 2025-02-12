First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert posted for mixed precipitation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A low-pressure system is poised to move across the Eastern Great Lakes Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. This will produce an area-wide light snowfall for all of Western New York. This snow will be minor in terms of accumulation, but it is the timing for the Wednesday evening commute that is the biggest concern. It is expected that accumulation should be limited to an inch or less. However, there is the potential for poor visibility and slippery conditions on area roadways, the News10NBC First Alert meteorologists have issued a Yellow Alert for just the early to mid-evening timeframe.

It is then anticipated that the snow will change to a brief period of sleet or freezing rain around mid-evening. But the expectations are for just limited icy spots. The reason for this not being a problem is the temperature will continue to rise overnight with readings eventually increasing to above freezing. Any mixed precipitation will change to just plain rain showers and any ice will melt for the remainder of the overnight.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.