First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert posted for strong winds on Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A deep low-pressure system will be passing near James Bay in Canada on Monday and even though the storm is more than 500 miles away from Rochester it will have an impact on our weather. This storm will generate strong winds across Western New York on Monday afternoon and evening.

Winds will slowly racket up Monday morning with the highest wind speeds likely from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday. It is anticipated that winds could reach 50 miles per hour in Rochester with speeds closer to 60 miles per hour near Niagara Falls. As a result, News 10NBC issued a Yellow Alert on the threat tracker for the chance of isolated tree and power line damage.

The following couple of days will be highly changeable with sharply colder weather on Tuesday and occasionally snow showers from Tuesday night through Wednesday night. Although no major snowfall is expected, several inches of accumulation is possible by the middle of the week.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.