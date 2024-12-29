First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert posted for strong winds

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A storm is passing just west of Buffalo during Sunday night and early Monday. And it is this proximity to Western New York that will generate strong winds over the next 24 hours. Monday will bring wind gusts near 50 miles per hour for the immediate Rochester area and communities between Rochester and Buffalo may experience gusts closer to 60 miles per hour. These wind speeds have the potential to produce isolated tree and power line damage. The arrival of these strong gusts begin any time after 9 a.m. on Monday. These winds should slowly diminish during Monday evening.

Sunday night look for a spotty rain shower. It will be very mild for a December night with the low temperature in the lower 40s. Monday you can expect another occasional rain shower with the temperature falling through the 40s into the 30s by the end of the day. Again, the wind speeds will be from the southwest at 20 to 40 miles per hour with gusts near 50 miles per hour (higher speeds west of Rochester). New Year’s Eve more clouds and showers with the temperature in the 40s then falling into the 30s as we ring in the new year. New Year’s Day will be colder with wet snow showers likely with the chance of a small accumulation by the evening. The temperature will be falling through the 30s.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.