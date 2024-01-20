First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert Saturday for additional snow and slick roads

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Waking up this Saturday morning to a cold and a snowy start.

Snow will likely continue through most of today, especially for those along Lake Ontario, and with that a Yellow Alert will go into effect for today. The National Weather Service has also issued a Winter Weather Advisory that will expire 7 a.m. Sunday, for Monroe, Wayne, Ontario and Seneca counties.

Light lake effect snow showers will persist Saturday morning and could pick up in intensity Saturday afternoon before dissipating through Saturday night. Best chance for snow showers will be along Lake Ontario and for areas east of Rochester. Snow will likely limit visibility at times Saturday and continue snow covered roadways.

Snow will total up to 1-3” for most of our viewing area, but areas east of Rochester could see an additional 6” of snow by Sunday morning. Winds will also be gusty at times on Saturday, which means we could also deal with blowing snow that will limit visibility. Not only that, but afternoon temperatures will only be in the teens, which means wind chills will be near zero through most of Saturday.

Things will slowly clear out, and dry out, by Sunday morning with sun returning Sunday afternoon. We will remain cold on Sunday, but no additional snow is expected. Heads up early Sunday through for linger snowy roads, but roads should improve through the day which is great news for those heading to Buffalo for the Bills v. Chiefs game Sunday evening. Just make sure you are bundled up the kickoff temperature will be near 20.