First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert Saturday, strong gusty winds possible

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It is a quiet start for us early Saturday morning, but we are expecting showers and storms in the afternoon.

There is a threat for severe weather this afternoon as storms produce strong gusty winds, and with that the First Alert Weather Team has issued a Yellow Alert for our region. This is because of that threat for severe storms, plus with Jazz Fest wrapping up and the holiday weekend beginning it’s good to put a little more emphasis on what we can expect later. Saturday morning will be dry, hazy, and humid. Clouds will begin to bubble by midday and give way to an isolated shower or storm.

Our best chance for showers and storms will be after 2 p.m. Not everyone will see a shower or storm, but showers and storms that do pop will have a chance for strong gusty winds and locally heavy rain. Storm chances continue through 6 Saturday evening before dissipating by 8 p.m. We will remain humid through Saturday night, but for any plans in the evening we will be mainly dry.

Storm chances are not done just yet. We will deal with another chance for showers and storms Sunday. The best chance for showers and storms this holiday weekend will be Sunday and Monday. For Sunday, we will see mostly cloudy skies with showers and storms rolling through by the late morning before turning isolated in the afternoon. Same story for Monday.

We are looking at scattered showers and storms through the morning and afternoon before turning isolated late. Then for Independence Day, we will see the chance for a stray shower or storm but most of the day will be dry with hot temperatures and humid conditions. Stay alert through the holiday weekend with the First Alert Weather Team!