First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert Sunday for severe weather

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Waking up this Sunday morning to a very warm start as temperatures have started off near 80 degrees.

However, as we move forward through the day, temperatures will not warm up much due to increased clouds cover and the chance for severe storms. A Yellow Alert is in effect for Sunday due to the threat of severe weather. A line of showers and storms will develop late Sunday morning and move through our region into the early afternoon. As that line develops and moves east, there will be the threat for gusty winds and locally heavy rain. Not only that, but a stray storm will try and rotate too.

In the middle of the afternoon on Sunday we will get a break in the action with sun mixed with clouds before a few isolated showers and storms pop up through the evening hours. Our severe threat with isolated storms will persist through the evening hours before diminishing as the sun sets. Regardless of thunderstorms, it will be breezy across our region with wind gusts near 30 mph at times through Sunday afternoon. Our wind direction will change late Sunday from the southwest to the northwest and that will bring in cooler air for Monday.

After a few morning showers on Monday, the skies will clear for a refreshing Monday afternoon.