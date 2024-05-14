First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert this afternoon for localized thundery downpours

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There is a Yellow Alert up through the evening for some thunder and downpours. These storms aren’t expected to be severe but certainly will be an inconvenience if you have outdoor plans, a golf league, or kids sports today. The heaviest downpours will produce a little lightning, so if you hear thunder, you’ll want to head indoors. Some localized ponding is possible on roads during any downpours. Storms will fizzle with the loss of daytime heating, meaning we’ll see activity diminish after 7 p.m.

We’ll see some leftover showers, especially through the first part of Tuesday night, along with a mostly cloudy sky and a muggy and mild night. Wednesday will once again feature some showers, but we’ll have less instability, so thunder will be less likely. We should see a dry start, followed by increasing rain chances through the afternoon. Thursday looks mainly dry! We’ll see some sun and temperatures in the lower 70s, along with dry weather to start Friday. That being said, we’ll likely see more rain (and possibly some thunder) developing later in the afternoon and evening on Friday. This unsettled weather will stick around into the start of the weekend. That means off-and-on showers on Saturday, but hopefully drying things out for Sunday.

The somewhat wet pattern will continue into at least the first part of next week, with some more off-and-on rain chances, but no washouts in the forecast. Temperatures will remain at or slightly above average, keeping us in the upper 60s to mid-70s much of the next week.