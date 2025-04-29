First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert this evening for strong to severe storms

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Our Yellow Alert continues through late Tuesday evening as several rounds of strong and severe storms roll through the area. We’ve already seen damage reports and reports of hail across parts of the Finger Lakes region, with another round possible after sunset. This second round may not be as strong, as a lot of the energy will have been used up from the first round of storms. Still, a few strong/severe storms are possible.

Before the storms rolled in, we felt summer-like warmth. Temperatures reached into the lower to mid 80s, which is the first time we’ve felt temperatures in the 80s in 175 days! We’ll quiet things down quickly Tuesday night following the passage of the cold front. Our sky will clear and we’ll feel temperatures dropping back into the lower 40s. This will lead to a nice, but cooler day on Wednesday, with highs back in the lower 50s with a fair amount of sunshine.

Thursday will warm back to near 70, but we’ll see some showers developing late in the day. Our weather will remain a little unsettled into parts of Friday and early Saturday, before drying out for the second half of the weekend.