First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert Thursday for a slick morning commute

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Yellow Alert remains up for Thursday morning for a period of snow, sleet and freezing rain that will likely produce slick roads for the morning commute.

The snow will develop from southwest to northeast, starting around 5 a.m. Some sleet will begin to mix in, and eventually a little freezing rain. Snow and sleet will be the primarily precipitation type for areas north of the Thruway, while some freezing rain will mix in, mainly in the Finger Lakes. Snow and sleet will accumulate around an inch or two, with most seeing less than one inch of snow, sleet and freezing rain south of Rochester.

While amounts are low, it doesn’t take much sleet or freezing rain to really make the roads slippery. It’s a good idea to leave yourself some extra time to get where you need to be Thursday morning. The icy mix will taper off by lunchtime, with much quieter weather for the evening commute.

Friday will be windy and colder with a few lake snow showers, and minimal accumulation. While Saturday starts off dry, our next storm system will be knocking on our door, and will likely bring some accumulating snow to the Rochester region. The latest storm track is trending a little further south, which lowers the risk for sleet and freezing rain, and ups any snowfall accumulation. At this point, the biggest impacts on roads appears to be Saturday night and very early Sunday morning.

A Yellow Alert may be needed this weekend, if the storm track remains. Watch News10NBC and download the First Alert Weather app for the latest updates.